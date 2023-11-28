The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming game versus the Seattle Kraken is scheduled for Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET. Will Reese Johnson score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Reese Johnson score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnson stats and insights

Johnson has scored in two of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Kraken.

Johnson has no points on the power play.

Johnson averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.8%.

Kraken defensive stats

On defense, the Kraken are conceding 76 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Johnson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:39 Home L 4-2 11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 10:54 Home W 4-3 OT 11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 11:45 Away L 7-3 11/19/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:22 Home L 3-2 11/18/2023 Predators 0 0 0 10:41 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 10:21 Home L 4-2 11/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:18 Away L 4-3 10/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:39 Away L 8-1 10/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:08 Away W 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:19 Home L 3-0

Blackhawks vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

