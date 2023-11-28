Will Reese Johnson Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 28?
The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming game versus the Seattle Kraken is scheduled for Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET. Will Reese Johnson score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Johnson stats and insights
- Johnson has scored in two of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Kraken.
- Johnson has no points on the power play.
- Johnson averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.8%.
Kraken defensive stats
- On defense, the Kraken are conceding 76 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Johnson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/26/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|13:39
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|10:54
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/22/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|11:45
|Away
|L 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|12:22
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/18/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|10:41
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/16/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|10:21
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/12/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|13:18
|Away
|L 4-3
|10/30/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|13:39
|Away
|L 8-1
|10/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|14:08
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|11:19
|Home
|L 3-0
Blackhawks vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
