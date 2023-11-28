Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pope County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Pope County, Illinois today? We've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pope County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Thompsonville High School at Pope County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Golconda, IL
- Conference: Greater Egyptian
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.