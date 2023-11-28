Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Piatt County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Piatt County, Illinois today, we've got what you need.
Piatt County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Monticello High School at Riverton High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Riverton, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tri-City High School at Cerro Gordo High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Cerro Gordo, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
