On Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks go head to head against the Seattle Kraken. Is Philipp Kurashev going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Philipp Kurashev score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kurashev stats and insights

  • Kurashev has scored in four of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Kraken yet this season.
  • Kurashev has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
  • Kurashev's shooting percentage is 18.2%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kraken defensive stats

  • The Kraken are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 76 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kurashev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:38 Home L 4-2
11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 17:46 Home W 4-3 OT
11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 18:59 Away L 7-3
11/19/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 20:19 Home L 3-2
11/18/2023 Predators 1 1 0 19:29 Away L 4-2
11/16/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 18:39 Home L 4-2
11/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:46 Away L 4-3
11/9/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 18:10 Away W 5-3
11/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 20:07 Home L 4-2
11/4/2023 Panthers 3 1 2 14:57 Home W 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.