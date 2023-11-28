The Chicago Bulls, Nikola Vucevic included, hit the court versus the Boston Celtics on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Vucevic, in his last game (November 26 loss against the Nets), produced six points, nine rebounds and five assists.

We're going to look at Vucevic's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Nikola Vucevic Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 15.8 16.4 Rebounds 10.5 10.2 9.4 Assists 3.5 3.1 3.6 PRA -- 29.1 29.4 PR -- 26 25.8 3PM 0.5 0.9 1.1



Nikola Vucevic Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, he's put up 16.6% of the Bulls' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.7 per contest.

Vucevic is averaging 3.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 10.5% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Vucevic's opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 15th in the NBA with 101.6 possessions per game, while his Bulls average the sixth-most possessions per game with 98.8.

On defense, the Celtics have given up 107.3 points per game, which is fourth-best in the league.

The Celtics concede 43.8 rebounds per game, ranking 14th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Celtics have allowed 23.6 per game, third in the NBA.

The Celtics are the 21st-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 13.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Nikola Vucevic vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/9/2023 34 21 13 1 3 0 0 11/21/2022 35 12 13 6 0 0 0 11/4/2022 35 24 12 3 4 0 1 10/24/2022 31 18 23 5 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.