Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mercer County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Mercer County, Illinois, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mercer County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Monmouth-Roseville High School at Mercer County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Aledo, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.