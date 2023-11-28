If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in McLean County, Illinois today, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

McLean County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Ridgeview High School at Iroquois West High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 28

6:45 PM CT on November 28 Location: Gilman, IL

Gilman, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lexington High School at Tri-Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28

7:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: Downs, IL

Downs, IL Conference: Heart of Illinois

Heart of Illinois How to Stream: Watch Here

Olympia High School at Clinton High School