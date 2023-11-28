Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball action in Madison County, Illinois today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Madison County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
River of Life Christian School at Thomas Jefferson School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Saint Louis, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alton High School at Jacksonville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Jacksonville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Collinsville High School at Rochester High School
- Game Time: 7:05 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Rochester, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Staunton High School at Roxana High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Roxana, IL
- Conference: South Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
O'Fallon High School at Granite City High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Granite City, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Triad High School at Columbia High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Columbia, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glenwood High School at Edwardsville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Edwardsville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Belleville East High School at Highland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Highland, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
