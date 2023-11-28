Lukas Reichel will be among those in action Tuesday when his Chicago Blackhawks face the Seattle Kraken at United Center. Looking to wager on Reichel's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Lukas Reichel vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Reichel Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Reichel has averaged 15:24 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -14.

In one of 19 games this year, Reichel has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

In four of 19 games this season, Reichel has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Reichel has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of 19 games played.

Reichel has an implied probability of 45.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 31.2% of Reichel going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Reichel Stats vs. the Kraken

On defense, the Kraken are giving up 76 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-15) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 19 Games 1 4 Points 2 1 Goals 1 3 Assists 1

