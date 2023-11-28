Should you wager on Lukas Reichel to light the lamp when the Chicago Blackhawks and the Seattle Kraken face off on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Lukas Reichel score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Reichel stats and insights

  • Reichel has scored in one of 19 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Kraken.
  • Reichel has scored one goal on the power play.
  • Reichel's shooting percentage is 3.0%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

  • The Kraken have conceded 76 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Reichel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:17 Home L 4-2
11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:40 Home W 4-3 OT
11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:47 Away L 7-3
11/19/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 17:10 Home L 3-2
11/18/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:28 Away L 4-2
11/16/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 18:28 Home L 4-2
11/12/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 15:54 Away L 4-3
11/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:20 Away W 5-3
11/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:42 Home L 4-2
11/4/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 13:54 Home W 5-2

Blackhawks vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

