The Chicago State Cougars (2-6) are big, 17.5-point underdogs against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (3-3) at Joseph J. Gentile Center on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is 142.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Loyola Chicago vs. Chicago State Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Joseph J. Gentile Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Loyola Chicago -17.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Loyola Chicago Betting Records & Stats

In three games this season, Loyola Chicago and its opponents have gone over 142.5 combined points.

Loyola Chicago's games this year have an average total of 144.2, 1.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Ramblers are 1-4-0 against the spread this season.

Loyola Chicago has split the two games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Ramblers have played as a favorite of -2500 or more once this season and won that game.

The implied probability of a win from Loyola Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 96.2%.

Loyola Chicago vs. Chicago State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Loyola Chicago 3 60% 71.2 137.6 73 148.4 144.5 Chicago State 4 57.1% 66.4 137.6 75.4 148.4 142.9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Loyola Chicago Insights & Trends

The Ramblers average 71.2 points per game, only 4.2 fewer points than the 75.4 the Cougars allow.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Loyola Chicago vs. Chicago State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 17.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Loyola Chicago 1-4-0 1-0 2-3-0 Chicago State 3-4-0 0-0 4-3-0

Loyola Chicago vs. Chicago State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Loyola Chicago Chicago State 6-8 Home Record 8-0 3-8 Away Record 3-20 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-0-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 9-10-0 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.6 65.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.7 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-3-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-9-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.