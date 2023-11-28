The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (3-3) face the Chicago State Cougars (2-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 on ESPN+.

Loyola Chicago vs. Chicago State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois

Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN+

Loyola Chicago Stats Insights

The Ramblers are shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points lower than the 48.3% the Cougars allow to opponents.

The Ramblers are the 255th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cougars rank 332nd.

The Ramblers average just 4.2 fewer points per game (71.2) than the Cougars allow (75.4).

Loyola Chicago Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last season, Loyola Chicago averaged 5.3 more points per game (71.1) than it did away from home (65.8).

At home, the Ramblers gave up 3.6 fewer points per game (71.2) than when playing on the road (74.8).

At home, Loyola Chicago made 0.4 more three-pointers per game (7.1) than away from home (6.7). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (34%) compared to away from home (32.6%).

Loyola Chicago Upcoming Schedule