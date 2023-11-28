If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Kankakee County, Illinois today, we've got what you need below.

Kankakee County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Grace Christian Academy at Tri-Point High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 28

6:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: Cullom, IL

Cullom, IL Conference: River Valley

River Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Home School Resource Center at Kankakee Trinity Academy

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 28

6:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: Kankakee, IL

Kankakee, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Bradley-Bourbonnais High School at Manteno High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28

7:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: Manteno, IL

Manteno, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Momence High School at Central High School - Clifton

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28

7:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: Clifton, IL

Clifton, IL Conference: River Valley

River Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Donovan High School at St Anne High School