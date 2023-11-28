Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kane County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball action in Kane County, Illinois today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Kane County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bartlett High School at Geneva High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Geneva, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Farmington Central High School at Tremont High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Tremont, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Yorkville High School at West Aurora High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Aurora, IL
- Conference: Southwest Prairie
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Aurora Central Catholic High School at Indian Creek High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Shabbona, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kaneland High School at Rochelle Township High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Rochelle, IL
- Conference: Interstate Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
