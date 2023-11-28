On Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks match up against the Seattle Kraken. Is Joey Anderson going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Joey Anderson score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Anderson 2022-23 stats and insights

Anderson scored in six of 38 games last season, but only one goal each time.

Anderson produced no points on the power play last season.

He posted a 14.6% shooting percentage, taking 0.9 shots per game.

Kraken 2022-23 defensive stats

The Kraken ranked 14th in goals against, giving up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL play.

The Kraken shut out opponents three times last season. As a team, they averaged 22 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

