Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jo Daviess County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jo Daviess County, Illinois has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and info on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jo Daviess County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Shullsburg High School at Scales Mound High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Scales Mound, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at River Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Hanover, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.