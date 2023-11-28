Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Iroquois County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live in Iroquois County, Illinois and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Iroquois County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cissna Park High School at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School
- Game Time: 4:55 PM CT on November 28
- Location: St. Joseph, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ridgeview High School at Iroquois West High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Gilman, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Momence High School at Central High School - Clifton
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Clifton, IL
- Conference: River Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.