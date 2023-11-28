Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Greene County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Greene County, Illinois and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Greene County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Carrollton High School at Southwestern High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Piasa, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pleasant Hill High School at North Greene High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: White Hall, IL
- Conference: Western Illinois Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
