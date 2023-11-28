Tuesday's contest that pits the New Mexico Lobos (4-2) versus the Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-4) at The Pit has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-60 in favor of New Mexico, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on November 28.

The Panthers fell in their most recent outing 70-60 against Fresno State on Saturday.

Eastern Illinois vs. New Mexico Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico

Eastern Illinois vs. New Mexico Score Prediction

Prediction: New Mexico 71, Eastern Illinois 60

Eastern Illinois Schedule Analysis

Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Lobos are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 57th-most victories.

Eastern Illinois has two losses against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 19th-most in the country.

Eastern Illinois Leaders

Macy McGlone: 13.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 54.7 FG%

13.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 54.7 FG% Lalani Ellis: 12.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 53.1 FG%

12.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 53.1 FG% Miah Monahan: 9.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.6 FG%, 11.8 3PT% (2-for-17)

9.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.6 FG%, 11.8 3PT% (2-for-17) Ellie Buzzelle: 7.4 PTS, 31.7 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)

7.4 PTS, 31.7 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26) Ellie Colson: 5.4 PTS, 52.2 FG%

Eastern Illinois Performance Insights

The Panthers have been outscored by 12.6 points per game (posting 61.0 points per game, 252nd in college basketball, while conceding 73.6 per outing, 314th in college basketball) and have a -63 scoring differential.

