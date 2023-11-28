Eastern Illinois vs. New Mexico Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 28
Tuesday's contest that pits the New Mexico Lobos (4-2) versus the Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-4) at The Pit has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-60 in favor of New Mexico, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on November 28.
The Panthers fell in their most recent outing 70-60 against Fresno State on Saturday.
Eastern Illinois vs. New Mexico Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico
Eastern Illinois vs. New Mexico Score Prediction
- Prediction: New Mexico 71, Eastern Illinois 60
Eastern Illinois Schedule Analysis
- Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Lobos are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 57th-most victories.
- Eastern Illinois has two losses against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 19th-most in the country.
Eastern Illinois Leaders
- Macy McGlone: 13.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 54.7 FG%
- Lalani Ellis: 12.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 53.1 FG%
- Miah Monahan: 9.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.6 FG%, 11.8 3PT% (2-for-17)
- Ellie Buzzelle: 7.4 PTS, 31.7 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)
- Ellie Colson: 5.4 PTS, 52.2 FG%
Eastern Illinois Performance Insights
- The Panthers have been outscored by 12.6 points per game (posting 61.0 points per game, 252nd in college basketball, while conceding 73.6 per outing, 314th in college basketball) and have a -63 scoring differential.
