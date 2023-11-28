Tuesday's contest that pits the Kansas Jayhawks (5-1) against the Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-4) at Allen Fieldhouse is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 88-52 in favor of Kansas, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 28.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Eastern Illinois vs. Kansas Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

Eastern Illinois vs. Kansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 88, Eastern Illinois 52

Spread & Total Prediction for Eastern Illinois vs. Kansas

Computer Predicted Spread: Kansas (-35.2)

Kansas (-35.2) Computer Predicted Total: 139.9

Kansas' record against the spread this season is 3-2-0, and Eastern Illinois' is 2-3-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Jayhawks are 3-2-0 and the Panthers are 2-3-0.

Eastern Illinois Performance Insights

The Panthers put up 66.6 points per game (313th in college basketball) while allowing 63.4 per contest (48th in college basketball). They have a +22 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.2 points per game.

Eastern Illinois is 179th in college basketball at 33.4 rebounds per game. That's 2.1 more than the 31.3 its opponents average.

Eastern Illinois connects on 5.3 three-pointers per game (323rd in college basketball) while shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc (241st in college basketball). It is making 1.4 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 6.7 per game at 30.3%.

Eastern Illinois has won the turnover battle by 2.9 per game, committing 10.7 (96th in college basketball) while forcing 13.6 (102nd in college basketball).

