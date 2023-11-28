The Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-4) will attempt to break a four-game road losing streak when squaring off against the No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks (5-1) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Allen Fieldhouse, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Eastern Illinois vs. Kansas Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN+

Eastern Illinois Stats Insights

The Panthers are shooting 40.9% from the field, 5.7% higher than the 35.2% the Jayhawks' opponents have shot this season.

Eastern Illinois is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 35.2% from the field.

The Jayhawks are the rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers rank 117th.

The Panthers put up an average of 66.6 points per game, just 1.6 more points than the 65.0 the Jayhawks give up.

When it scores more than 65.0 points, Eastern Illinois is 2-0.

Eastern Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Eastern Illinois averaged 70.7 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 67.7.

The Panthers allowed 68.1 points per game at home last season, and 76.4 away.

Beyond the arc, Eastern Illinois knocked down more trifectas on the road (5.9 per game) than at home (4.7) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (35.6%) than at home (30.8%).

Eastern Illinois Upcoming Schedule