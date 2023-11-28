How to Watch Eastern Illinois vs. Kansas on TV or Live Stream - November 28
The Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-4) will attempt to break a four-game road losing streak when squaring off against the No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks (5-1) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Allen Fieldhouse, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Eastern Illinois vs. Kansas Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Eastern Illinois Stats Insights
- The Panthers are shooting 40.9% from the field, 5.7% higher than the 35.2% the Jayhawks' opponents have shot this season.
- Eastern Illinois is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 35.2% from the field.
- The Jayhawks are the rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers rank 117th.
- The Panthers put up an average of 66.6 points per game, just 1.6 more points than the 65.0 the Jayhawks give up.
- When it scores more than 65.0 points, Eastern Illinois is 2-0.
Eastern Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Eastern Illinois averaged 70.7 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 67.7.
- The Panthers allowed 68.1 points per game at home last season, and 76.4 away.
- Beyond the arc, Eastern Illinois knocked down more trifectas on the road (5.9 per game) than at home (4.7) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (35.6%) than at home (30.8%).
Eastern Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Coppin State
|W 48-46
|Millett Hall
|11/19/2023
|@ Miami (OH)
|L 76-64
|Millett Hall
|11/25/2023
|Eureka
|W 85-39
|Lantz Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Kansas
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/2/2023
|St. Louis Pharmacy
|-
|Lantz Arena
|12/7/2023
|IUPUI
|-
|Lantz Arena
