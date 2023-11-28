The Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-4) will attempt to break a four-game road losing streak when squaring off against the No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks (5-1) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Allen Fieldhouse, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Eastern Illinois vs. Kansas Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Eastern Illinois Stats Insights

  • The Panthers are shooting 40.9% from the field, 5.7% higher than the 35.2% the Jayhawks' opponents have shot this season.
  • Eastern Illinois is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 35.2% from the field.
  • The Jayhawks are the rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers rank 117th.
  • The Panthers put up an average of 66.6 points per game, just 1.6 more points than the 65.0 the Jayhawks give up.
  • When it scores more than 65.0 points, Eastern Illinois is 2-0.

Eastern Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Eastern Illinois averaged 70.7 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 67.7.
  • The Panthers allowed 68.1 points per game at home last season, and 76.4 away.
  • Beyond the arc, Eastern Illinois knocked down more trifectas on the road (5.9 per game) than at home (4.7) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (35.6%) than at home (30.8%).

Eastern Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 Coppin State W 48-46 Millett Hall
11/19/2023 @ Miami (OH) L 76-64 Millett Hall
11/25/2023 Eureka W 85-39 Lantz Arena
11/28/2023 @ Kansas - Allen Fieldhouse
12/2/2023 St. Louis Pharmacy - Lantz Arena
12/7/2023 IUPUI - Lantz Arena

