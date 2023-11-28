Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in DuPage County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in DuPage County, Illinois, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
DuPage County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lincoln-Way Central High School at Naperville Central High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Naperville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Richards High School - Oak Lawn at College Preparatory School of America
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Lombard, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
DeKalb High School at Glenbard West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Glen Ellyn, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glenbard South High School at Hinsdale South High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Darien, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Schaumburg High School at Glenbard East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Lombard, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Benet Academy at Nazareth Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Arlington Heights, IL
- Conference: East Suburban Catholic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Neuqua Valley High School at J. Sterling Morton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Berwyn/Cicero, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Johnsburg High School at IC Catholic Prep
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Elmhurst, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
