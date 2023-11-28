If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Cook County, Illinois, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Cook County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Richards Career Academy at Julian High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 28

4:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Bartlett High School at Geneva High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 28

5:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Geneva, IL

Geneva, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Collins Academy High School at St. Rita High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 28

6:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Grayville High School at Red Hill High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 28

6:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: Bridgeport, IL

Bridgeport, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Walther Christian Academy at Providence St. Mel High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 28

6:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Richards High School - Oak Lawn at College Preparatory School of America

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 28

6:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Lombard, IL

Lombard, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Juarez High School at CICS - Ralph Ellison

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 28

6:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Northside College Prep High School at Notre Dame College Prep

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 28

6:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Niles, IL

Niles, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Chicago International Charter School-Northtown Academy at Elmwood Park High School

Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on November 28

6:55 PM CT on November 28 Location: Elmwood Park, IL

Elmwood Park, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Schaumburg High School at Glenbard East High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28

7:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: Lombard, IL

Lombard, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Bartlett High School at Geneva High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28

7:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: Geneva, IL

Geneva, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Saint Viator High School at Carmel Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28

7:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: Mundelein, IL

Mundelein, IL Conference: East Suburban Catholic

East Suburban Catholic How to Stream: Watch Here

Glenwood High School at Edwardsville High School