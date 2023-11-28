Connor Bedard will be among those in action Tuesday when his Chicago Blackhawks face the Seattle Kraken at United Center. If you'd like to wager on Bedard's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Connor Bedard vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Bedard Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Bedard has a plus-minus of -11, while averaging 19:33 on the ice per game.

In eight of 19 games this year Bedard has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In 13 of 19 games this year, Bedard has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Bedard has posted an assist in a game six times this season in 19 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 62.5% that Bedard hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Bedard has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Bedard Stats vs. the Kraken

On defense, the Kraken are conceding 76 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.

The team's -15 goal differential ranks 27th in the NHL.

