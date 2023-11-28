Will Connor Bedard Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 28?
Should you wager on Connor Bedard to score a goal when the Chicago Blackhawks and the Seattle Kraken meet up on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Connor Bedard score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)
Bedard stats and insights
- In eight of 19 games this season, Bedard has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Kraken yet this season.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
- Bedard averages 3.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.5%.
Kraken defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Kraken are giving up 76 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Bedard recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/26/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|16:52
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|19:47
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/22/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|21:20
|Away
|L 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|21:09
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/18/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|21:18
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/16/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|19:17
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/12/2023
|Panthers
|2
|2
|0
|19:54
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/9/2023
|Lightning
|4
|2
|2
|17:55
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/5/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|19:54
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|16:19
|Home
|W 5-2
Blackhawks vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
