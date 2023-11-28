When the Chicago Blackhawks square off against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET, will Cole Guttman find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Cole Guttman score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Guttman stats and insights

In one of five games this season, Guttman scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Kraken.

Guttman has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 20.0% of them.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 76 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

