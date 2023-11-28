Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clinton County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Clinton County, Illinois? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clinton County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Althoff Catholic High School at Mater Dei High School - Breese
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Breese, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wesclin High School at Waterloo High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Waterloo, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
