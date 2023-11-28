Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clark County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Clark County, Illinois, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clark County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Martinsville High School at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Georgetown, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Casey-Westfield High School at Effingham High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Effingham, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
