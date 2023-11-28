Tuesday's contest that pits the Western Illinois Leathernecks (5-1) versus the Chicago State Cougars (0-10) at Western Hall is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 84-54 in favor of Western Illinois, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 28.

The Cougars' last game on Sunday ended in a 103-102 loss to Evansville.

Chicago State vs. Western Illinois Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois

Chicago State vs. Western Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Illinois 84, Chicago State 54

Chicago State Schedule Analysis

The Cougars have no wins versus D1 teams this season.

The Cougars have tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (two).

Chicago State has one loss versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in the country.

Chicago State has four losses versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the third-most in Division 1.

Chicago State Leaders

Josie Hill: 6.5 PTS, 2.9 BLK, 38.9 FG%

6.5 PTS, 2.9 BLK, 38.9 FG% Jacia Cunningham: 12.1 PTS, 32.4 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (8-for-35)

12.1 PTS, 32.4 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (8-for-35) Tae'lor Willard: 8.9 PTS, 27.6 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32)

8.9 PTS, 27.6 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32) Ana Haklicka: 6.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.7 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (8-for-36)

6.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.7 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (8-for-36) Taylor Norris: 5.2 PTS, 31.3 FG%

Chicago State Performance Insights

The Cougars have a -347 scoring differential, falling short by 34.7 points per game. They're putting up 52.3 points per game, 335th in college basketball, and are allowing 87.0 per outing to rank 356th in college basketball.

