How to Watch the Chicago State vs. Western Illinois Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Western Illinois Leathernecks (5-1) will be trying to continue a four-game home winning run when taking on the Chicago State Cougars (0-10) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Western Hall. It airs at 8:00 PM ET.
Chicago State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Chicago State vs. Western Illinois Scoring Comparison
- The Cougars put up an average of 52.3 points per game, only 1.2 fewer points than the 53.5 the Leathernecks give up to opponents.
- Chicago State is 0-3 when it scores more than 53.5 points.
- Western Illinois is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 52.3 points.
- The 80.8 points per game the Leathernecks score are 6.2 fewer points than the Cougars give up (87.0).
- Western Illinois has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 87.0 points.
- Chicago State is 0-4 when giving up fewer than 80.8 points.
- This year the Leathernecks are shooting 46.5% from the field, only 0.4% lower than the Cougars give up.
Chicago State Leaders
- Josie Hill: 6.5 PTS, 2.9 BLK, 38.9 FG%
- Jacia Cunningham: 12.1 PTS, 32.4 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (8-for-35)
- Tae'lor Willard: 8.9 PTS, 27.6 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32)
- Ana Haklicka: 6.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.7 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (8-for-36)
- Taylor Norris: 5.2 PTS, 31.3 FG%
Chicago State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|@ Cleveland State
|L 95-41
|Wolstein Center
|11/25/2023
|Austin Peay
|L 60-49
|Woodling Gymnasium
|11/26/2023
|Evansville
|L 103-102
|Jones Convocation Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Western Illinois
|-
|Western Hall
|11/30/2023
|@ Illinois State
|-
|Redbird Arena
|12/2/2023
|Norfolk State
|-
|Jones Convocation Center
