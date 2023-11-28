The Western Illinois Leathernecks (5-1) will be trying to continue a four-game home winning run when taking on the Chicago State Cougars (0-10) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Western Hall. It airs at 8:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Chicago State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois

Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Chicago State vs. Western Illinois Scoring Comparison

The Cougars put up an average of 52.3 points per game, only 1.2 fewer points than the 53.5 the Leathernecks give up to opponents.

Chicago State is 0-3 when it scores more than 53.5 points.

Western Illinois is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 52.3 points.

The 80.8 points per game the Leathernecks score are 6.2 fewer points than the Cougars give up (87.0).

Western Illinois has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 87.0 points.

Chicago State is 0-4 when giving up fewer than 80.8 points.

This year the Leathernecks are shooting 46.5% from the field, only 0.4% lower than the Cougars give up.

Chicago State Leaders

Josie Hill: 6.5 PTS, 2.9 BLK, 38.9 FG%

6.5 PTS, 2.9 BLK, 38.9 FG% Jacia Cunningham: 12.1 PTS, 32.4 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (8-for-35)

12.1 PTS, 32.4 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (8-for-35) Tae'lor Willard: 8.9 PTS, 27.6 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32)

8.9 PTS, 27.6 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32) Ana Haklicka: 6.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.7 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (8-for-36)

6.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.7 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (8-for-36) Taylor Norris: 5.2 PTS, 31.3 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Chicago State Schedule