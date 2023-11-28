Chicago State vs. Loyola Chicago November 28 Tickets & Start Time
The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-2) play the Chicago State Cougars (1-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
Chicago State vs. Loyola Chicago Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Chicago State Top Players (2022-23)
- Wesley Cardet Jr.: 16.6 PTS, 5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jahsean Corbett: 14.2 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Elijah Weaver: 12.5 PTS, 4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Bryce Johnson: 9.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Brent Davis: 6.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
Loyola Chicago Top Players (2022-23)
- Philip Alston: 14.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Braden Norris: 10.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Ben Schwieger: 9.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tom Welch: 7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Marquise Kennedy: 7.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
Chicago State vs. Loyola Chicago Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Loyola Chicago Rank
|Loyola Chicago AVG
|Chicago State AVG
|Chicago State Rank
|289th
|67.4
|Points Scored
|70.3
|205th
|251st
|72.5
|Points Allowed
|73
|264th
|343rd
|28
|Rebounds
|32
|163rd
|328th
|6.4
|Off. Rebounds
|10.1
|48th
|210th
|7.1
|3pt Made
|8.3
|74th
|117th
|13.8
|Assists
|12.2
|249th
|342nd
|14.4
|Turnovers
|12.7
|265th
