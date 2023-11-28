Tuesday's contest between the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (3-3) and the Chicago State Cougars (2-6) at Joseph J. Gentile Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 81-62 and heavily favors Loyola Chicago to take home the win. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 28.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Chicago State vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Joseph J. Gentile Center

Chicago State vs. Loyola Chicago Score Prediction

Prediction: Loyola Chicago 81, Chicago State 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Chicago State vs. Loyola Chicago

Computer Predicted Spread: Loyola Chicago (-18.1)

Loyola Chicago (-18.1) Computer Predicted Total: 143.0

Loyola Chicago has gone 1-4-0 against the spread, while Chicago State's ATS record this season is 3-4-0. A total of two out of the Ramblers' games this season have gone over the point total, and four of the Cougars' games have gone over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chicago State Performance Insights

The Cougars are being outscored by 9.0 points per game, with a -72 scoring differential overall. They put up 66.4 points per game (314th in college basketball), and give up 75.4 per outing (273rd in college basketball).

Chicago State pulls down 28.1 rebounds per game (330th in college basketball) while conceding 36.4 per contest to opponents. It is outrebounded by 8.3 boards per game.

Chicago State connects on 5.5 three-pointers per game (313th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.4. It shoots 26.8% from deep, and its opponents shoot 30.9%.

Chicago State has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 2.6 per game, committing 13.0 (248th in college basketball) while forcing 15.6 (33rd in college basketball).

