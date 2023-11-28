Chicago State vs. Loyola Chicago: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 28
The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (3-3) battle the Chicago State Cougars (2-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Loyola Chicago vs. Chicago State matchup.
Chicago State vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Chicago State vs. Loyola Chicago Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Loyola Chicago Moneyline
|Chicago State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Loyola Chicago (-17.5)
|142.5
|-2500
|+1100
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Loyola Chicago (-17.5)
|142.5
|-4500
|+1300
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Chicago State vs. Loyola Chicago Betting Trends
- Chicago State has compiled a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Loyola Chicago has a record of just 1-4-0 against the spread this season.
- Ramblers games have hit the over twice this season.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.