The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (3-3) battle the Chicago State Cougars (2-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Chicago State vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Chicago State vs. Loyola Chicago Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Loyola Chicago Moneyline Chicago State Moneyline BetMGM Loyola Chicago (-17.5) 142.5 -2500 +1100 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Loyola Chicago (-17.5) 142.5 -4500 +1300 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Chicago State vs. Loyola Chicago Betting Trends

Chicago State has compiled a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

Loyola Chicago has a record of just 1-4-0 against the spread this season.

Ramblers games have hit the over twice this season.

