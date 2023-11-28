How to Watch Chicago State vs. Loyola Chicago on TV or Live Stream - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (3-3) go up against the Chicago State Cougars (2-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Chicago State vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Chicago State Stats Insights
- The Cougars have shot at a 40.2% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points less than the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Ramblers have averaged.
- Chicago State has put together a 1-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.4% from the field.
- The Ramblers are the rebounding team in the country, the Cougars rank 234th.
- The Cougars score an average of 66.4 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 73.0 the Ramblers give up to opponents.
- Chicago State has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 73.0 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Chicago State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Chicago State scored 86.6 points per game at home last season, and 64.7 away.
- At home, the Cougars gave up 63.1 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 76.5.
- Chicago State drained more 3-pointers at home (11.1 per game) than away (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.3%) than away (31.3%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Chicago State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Northern Colorado
|L 78-77
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/22/2023
|Morgan State
|W 84-83
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/25/2023
|UT Martin
|L 94-71
|Jones Convocation Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Loyola Chicago
|-
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|11/30/2023
|Delaware State
|-
|Jones Convocation Center
|12/3/2023
|Stetson
|-
|Jones Convocation Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.