The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (3-3) go up against the Chicago State Cougars (2-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Chicago State vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois

Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Chicago State Stats Insights

The Cougars have shot at a 40.2% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points less than the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Ramblers have averaged.

Chicago State has put together a 1-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.4% from the field.

The Ramblers are the rebounding team in the country, the Cougars rank 234th.

The Cougars score an average of 66.4 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 73.0 the Ramblers give up to opponents.

Chicago State has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 73.0 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Chicago State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Chicago State scored 86.6 points per game at home last season, and 64.7 away.

At home, the Cougars gave up 63.1 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 76.5.

Chicago State drained more 3-pointers at home (11.1 per game) than away (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.3%) than away (31.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Chicago State Upcoming Schedule