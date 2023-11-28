The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (3-3) go up against the Chicago State Cougars (2-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Chicago State vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
Chicago State Stats Insights

  • The Cougars have shot at a 40.2% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points less than the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Ramblers have averaged.
  • Chicago State has put together a 1-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.4% from the field.
  • The Ramblers are the rebounding team in the country, the Cougars rank 234th.
  • The Cougars score an average of 66.4 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 73.0 the Ramblers give up to opponents.
  • Chicago State has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 73.0 points.

Chicago State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Chicago State scored 86.6 points per game at home last season, and 64.7 away.
  • At home, the Cougars gave up 63.1 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 76.5.
  • Chicago State drained more 3-pointers at home (11.1 per game) than away (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.3%) than away (31.3%).

Chicago State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Northern Colorado L 78-77 Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
11/22/2023 Morgan State W 84-83 Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
11/25/2023 UT Martin L 94-71 Jones Convocation Center
11/28/2023 @ Loyola Chicago - Joseph J. Gentile Center
11/30/2023 Delaware State - Jones Convocation Center
12/3/2023 Stetson - Jones Convocation Center

