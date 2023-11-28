Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Champaign County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball competition in Champaign County, Illinois today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Champaign County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bismarck-Henning - Rossville-Alvin Cooperative High School at Unity High School - Tolono
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Tolono, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fisher High School at Hoopeston Area High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Hoopeston, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
University High School at Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Broadlands, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
