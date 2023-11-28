Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cass County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Cass County, Illinois today? We've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cass County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Beardstown High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Beardstown, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.