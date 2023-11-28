The Boston Celtics (13-4) and the Chicago Bulls (5-13) are slated to square off on Tuesday at TD Garden, with a start time of 7:30 PM ET. When these two squads hit the floor, Jaylen Brown and Nikola Vucevic are two players to watch.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Celtics

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28

Tuesday, November 28 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS, NBCS-CHI

Bulls' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Bulls lost to the Nets on Sunday, 118-109. Their high scorer was DeMar DeRozan with 27 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM DeMar DeRozan 27 6 6 1 0 2 Coby White 23 5 4 0 1 5 Zach LaVine 20 6 4 0 0 1

Bulls vs Celtics Additional Info

Bulls Players to Watch

Vucevic averages 15.8 points, 10.2 boards and 3.1 assists, making 46.0% of his shots from the field.

DeRozan gives 21.5 points, 3.3 boards and 4.5 assists per contest, plus 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Bulls get 22.1 points per game from Zach LaVine, plus 5.0 boards and 3.4 assists.

Coby White averages 13.4 points, 2.9 boards and 4.1 assists, making 41.2% of his shots from the floor and 37.5% from 3-point range, with 2.5 treys per game.

Patrick Williams averages 7.2 points, 3.8 boards and 1.2 assists, making 37.6% of his shots from the field and 35.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Vucevic 16.4 9.4 3.6 0.9 0.6 1.1 Zach LaVine 19.6 5.2 3.9 0.9 0.2 2.4 DeMar DeRozan 19.4 3.0 4.3 0.7 1.0 1.0 Coby White 14.6 2.9 3.9 1.2 0.3 3.2 Patrick Williams 8.2 4.1 1.0 0.8 0.9 1.3

