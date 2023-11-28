The Boston Celtics (13-4) will host the Chicago Bulls (5-13) after winning seven straight home games.

Bulls vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBC Sports Networks

Bulls vs Celtics Additional Info

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls' 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.5 percentage points higher than the Celtics have allowed to their opponents (43.9%).

Chicago is 4-7 when it shoots higher than 43.9% from the field.

The Celtics are the 19th best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 15th.

The Bulls score an average of 106.7 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 107.3 the Celtics allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 107.3 points, Chicago is 3-4.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

At home the Bulls are better offensively, scoring 107.2 points per game, compared to 106 on the road. They're also better defensively, conceding 108.7 points per game at home, and 116.6 on the road.

At home Chicago is conceding 108.7 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than it is away (116.6).

This year the Bulls are picking up more assists at home (22.3 per game) than on the road (21.1).

Bulls Injuries