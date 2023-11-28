How to Watch the Bulls vs. Celtics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics (13-4) will host the Chicago Bulls (5-13) after winning seven straight home games.
Bulls vs. Celtics Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
Bulls vs Celtics Additional Info
|Celtics vs Bulls Injury Report
|Celtics vs Bulls Players to Watch
|Celtics vs Bulls Prediction
|Celtics vs Bulls Odds/Over/Under
|Celtics vs Bulls Betting Trends & Stats
Bulls Stats Insights
- The Bulls' 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.5 percentage points higher than the Celtics have allowed to their opponents (43.9%).
- Chicago is 4-7 when it shoots higher than 43.9% from the field.
- The Celtics are the 19th best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 15th.
- The Bulls score an average of 106.7 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 107.3 the Celtics allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 107.3 points, Chicago is 3-4.
Bulls Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Bulls are better offensively, scoring 107.2 points per game, compared to 106 on the road. They're also better defensively, conceding 108.7 points per game at home, and 116.6 on the road.
- At home Chicago is conceding 108.7 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than it is away (116.6).
- This year the Bulls are picking up more assists at home (22.3 per game) than on the road (21.1).
Bulls Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Zach LaVine
|Questionable
|Foot
|Alex Caruso
|Questionable
|Toe
|Lonzo Ball
|Out For Season
|Knee
