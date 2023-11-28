The Chicago Bulls (5-13) travel to face the Boston Celtics (13-4) after dropping six road games in a row. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bulls vs. Celtics matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bulls vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and NBCS-CHI

NBCS-BOS and NBCS-CHI Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Bulls vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Celtics Moneyline Bulls Moneyline BetMGM Celtics (-11.5) 217.5 -700 +500 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Celtics (-12.5) 217 -900 +610 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bulls vs Celtics Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bulls vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 8.5 points per game with a +145 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.8 points per game (eighth in the NBA) and give up 107.3 per contest (fourth in the league).

The Bulls' -100 scoring differential (being outscored by 5.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 106.7 points per game (28th in NBA) while giving up 112.2 per contest (10th in league).

These teams score 222.5 points per game combined, 5.0 more than this game's over/under.

Combined, these teams give up 219.5 points per game, 2.0 more points than this matchup's total.

Boston has covered nine times in 17 games with a spread this season.

Chicago has covered five times in 18 chances against the spread this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bulls and Celtics NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bulls +15000 +8000 - Celtics +375 +150 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.