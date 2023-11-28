The Miami Heat (10-7) will host the Milwaukee Bucks (12-5) after winning three straight home games.

Bucks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Bucks vs Heat Additional Info

Bucks Stats Insights

The Bucks make 49% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (47.3%).

In games Milwaukee shoots higher than 47.3% from the field, it is 8-2 overall.

The Heat are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 19th.

The Bucks score 120.4 points per game, 12.6 more points than the 107.8 the Heat allow.

Milwaukee is 12-4 when scoring more than 107.8 points.

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat's 46.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Bucks have given up to their opponents.

Miami is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.

The Heat are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 25th.

The Heat score 7.7 fewer points per game (109.8) than the Bucks allow (117.5).

Miami is 5-0 when it scores more than 117.5 points.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

In home games, the Bucks are averaging 3.3 fewer points per game (118.8) than they are when playing on the road (122.1).

Milwaukee cedes 116.1 points per game in home games this season, compared to 119 in road games.

In home games, the Bucks are sinking 0.2 fewer three-pointers per game (13.9) than in away games (14.1). They also have a worse three-point percentage at home (35.5%) compared to when playing on the road (39.6%).

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat score 111.8 points per game at home, 2.8 more than on the road (109). Defensively they allow 109.4 per game, 2.2 more than away (107.2).

At home Miami is conceding 109.4 points per game, 2.2 more than it is on the road (107.2).

The Heat pick up two more assists per game at home (27) than on the road (25).

Bucks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Khris Middleton Questionable Achilles Jae Crowder Out Groin

Heat Injuries