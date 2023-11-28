How to Watch the Blackhawks vs. Kraken Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Seattle Kraken (8-9-5) will visit the Chicago Blackhawks (6-13) on Tuesday, with both squads coming off a loss in their most recent game.
Tune in to watch the Kraken and Blackhawks square off on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW.
Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Blackhawks vs Kraken Additional Info
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks have allowed 70 total goals this season (3.7 per game), 22nd in the NHL.
- The Blackhawks' 49 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 30th in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 games, the Blackhawks have gone 3-7-0 (65.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Blackhawks have allowed 35 goals (3.5 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have put up 30 goals over that time.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor Bedard
|19
|10
|7
|17
|11
|15
|39.9%
|Philipp Kurashev
|13
|4
|8
|12
|4
|8
|54.5%
|Jason Dickinson
|19
|6
|5
|11
|8
|11
|43.3%
|Corey Perry
|16
|4
|5
|9
|8
|6
|-
|Ryan Donato
|19
|4
|5
|9
|10
|17
|38.5%
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken have given up 76 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 29th in league play in goals against.
- The Kraken's 61 total goals (2.8 per game) make them the 23rd-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- In the last 10 contests, the Kraken have earned 55.0% of the possible points with a 4-3-3 record.
- Defensively, the Kraken have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a three goals-per-game average (30 total) during that stretch.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Vince Dunn
|22
|3
|16
|19
|10
|12
|-
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|22
|7
|12
|19
|8
|12
|40%
|Eeli Tolvanen
|22
|5
|10
|15
|7
|7
|40%
|Jaden Schwartz
|22
|8
|7
|15
|5
|13
|60.5%
|Jared McCann
|22
|9
|4
|13
|5
|5
|58.6%
