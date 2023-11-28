The Seattle Kraken (8-9-5) will visit the Chicago Blackhawks (6-13) on Tuesday, with both squads coming off a loss in their most recent game.

Tune in to watch the Kraken and Blackhawks square off on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW.

Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW

United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Blackhawks vs Kraken Additional Info

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks have allowed 70 total goals this season (3.7 per game), 22nd in the NHL.

The Blackhawks' 49 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 30th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Blackhawks have gone 3-7-0 (65.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Blackhawks have allowed 35 goals (3.5 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have put up 30 goals over that time.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Connor Bedard 19 10 7 17 11 15 39.9% Philipp Kurashev 13 4 8 12 4 8 54.5% Jason Dickinson 19 6 5 11 8 11 43.3% Corey Perry 16 4 5 9 8 6 - Ryan Donato 19 4 5 9 10 17 38.5%

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken have given up 76 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 29th in league play in goals against.

The Kraken's 61 total goals (2.8 per game) make them the 23rd-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In the last 10 contests, the Kraken have earned 55.0% of the possible points with a 4-3-3 record.

Defensively, the Kraken have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a three goals-per-game average (30 total) during that stretch.

Kraken Key Players