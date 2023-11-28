A-10 Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Tuesday, November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Two games on Tuesday's college basketball schedule feature a A-10 team, including the matchup between the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks and the Bucknell Bison.
A-10 Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks at Bucknell Bison
|6:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Saint Peter's Peacocks at Fordham Rams
|7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
