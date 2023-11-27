The Xavier Musketeers (4-2) hope to continue a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-3) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET.

Xavier vs. Oakland Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Xavier Stats Insights

  • The Musketeers make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Golden Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (43%).
  • Xavier has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43% from the field.
  • The Musketeers are the 126th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Grizzlies sit at 205th.
  • The Musketeers average 5.6 more points per game (77.3) than the Golden Grizzlies give up (71.7).
  • When Xavier totals more than 71.7 points, it is 3-0.

Oakland Stats Insights

  • The Golden Grizzlies are shooting 43.8% from the field, 6.8% higher than the 37% the Musketeers' opponents have shot this season.
  • Oakland is 3-3 when it shoots better than 37% from the field.
  • The Musketeers are the rebounding team in the country, the Golden Grizzlies rank 254th.
  • The Golden Grizzlies score an average of 72.7 points per game, six more points than the 66.7 the Musketeers give up.
  • When Oakland gives up fewer than 77.3 points, it is 3-1.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Xavier posted 83.6 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 80.5 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 3.1 points per contest.
  • The Musketeers allowed 71.7 points per game in home games last year, compared to 77.1 in away games.
  • Looking at three-point shooting, Xavier fared worse when playing at home last season, averaging 7.2 three-pointers per game with a 38% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 per game with a 40.5% percentage away from home.

Oakland Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Oakland scored more points at home (78.4 per game) than away (69.9) last season.
  • The Golden Grizzlies allowed 76.1 points per game at home last season, and 76.2 away.
  • Oakland drained fewer 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than away (7.5) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (30.1%) than away (30.9%).

Xavier Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 Washington L 74-71 T-Mobile Arena
11/19/2023 Saint Mary's (CA) W 66-49 T-Mobile Arena
11/24/2023 Bryant W 100-75 Cintas Center
11/27/2023 Oakland - Cintas Center
12/1/2023 Houston - Cintas Center
12/5/2023 Delaware - Cintas Center

Oakland Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Drake L 85-77 John Gray Gymnasium
11/20/2023 Loyola Marymount W 74-69 John Gray Gymnasium
11/21/2023 Marshall W 78-71 John Gray Gymnasium
11/27/2023 @ Xavier - Cintas Center
11/29/2023 @ Detroit Mercy - Calihan Hall
12/2/2023 Purdue Fort Wayne - Athletics Center O'rena

