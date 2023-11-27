Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Woodford County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Woodford County, Illinois is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Woodford County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lowpoint-Washburn High School at Blue Ridge High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Farmer City, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.