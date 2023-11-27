Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Will County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Will County, Illinois today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Will County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Plainfield Central High School at Lincoln-Way West High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 27
- Location: New Lenox, IL
