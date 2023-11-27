Western Illinois vs. Wisconsin: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 27
The Wisconsin Badgers (4-2) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when they host the Western Illinois Leathernecks (2-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Kohl Center. The contest airs on BTN.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wisconsin vs. Western Illinois matchup.
Western Illinois vs. Wisconsin Game Info
- When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Western Illinois vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wisconsin Moneyline
|Western Illinois Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Wisconsin (-27.5)
|136.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Wisconsin (-27.5)
|136.5
|-
|-
Western Illinois vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends
- Western Illinois has won just one game against the spread this year.
- The Leathernecks have not covered the spread when an underdog by 27.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).
- Wisconsin is 3-3-0 ATS this season.
- Badgers games have hit the over three out of six times this season.
Western Illinois Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6000
- While our computer ranking puts Western Illinois 322nd in the country, the team's national championship odds rank comes in significantly better, placing it 27th.
- The implied probability of Western Illinois winning the national championship, based on its +6000 moneyline odds, is 1.6%.
