The Wisconsin Badgers (4-2) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when they host the Western Illinois Leathernecks (2-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Kohl Center. The contest airs on BTN.

Western Illinois vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Western Illinois vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Wisconsin Moneyline Western Illinois Moneyline BetMGM Wisconsin (-27.5) 136.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Wisconsin (-27.5) 136.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Western Illinois vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends

Western Illinois has won just one game against the spread this year.

The Leathernecks have not covered the spread when an underdog by 27.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

Wisconsin is 3-3-0 ATS this season.

Badgers games have hit the over three out of six times this season.

Western Illinois Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 While our computer ranking puts Western Illinois 322nd in the country, the team's national championship odds rank comes in significantly better, placing it 27th.

The implied probability of Western Illinois winning the national championship, based on its +6000 moneyline odds, is 1.6%.

