How to Watch Western Illinois vs. Wisconsin on TV or Live Stream - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Wisconsin Badgers (4-2) aim to continue a three-game winning run when they host the Western Illinois Leathernecks (2-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Kohl Center. The contest airs on Big Ten Network.
Western Illinois vs. Wisconsin Game Info
- When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
- TV: Big Ten Network
Western Illinois Stats Insights
- The Leathernecks' 39.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is six percentage points lower than the Badgers have allowed to their opponents (45.2%).
- This season, Western Illinois has a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.2% from the field.
- The Leathernecks are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Badgers sit at 64th.
- The Leathernecks put up an average of 70.2 points per game, only 3.9 more points than the 66.3 the Badgers give up.
- Western Illinois has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 66.3 points.
Western Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Western Illinois averaged 80.4 points per game at home last season, and 66.1 away.
- In 2022-23, the Leathernecks conceded 1.3 fewer points per game at home (72.7) than away (74).
- At home, Western Illinois made 8.5 treys per game last season, 2.7 more than it averaged on the road (5.8). Western Illinois' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.6%) than away (26.3%).
Western Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Southern
|W 88-80
|Western Hall
|11/21/2023
|@ Valparaiso
|L 73-66
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|11/24/2023
|@ Illinois
|L 84-52
|State Farm Center
|11/27/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|-
|Kohl Center
|11/30/2023
|Hannibal-La Grange
|-
|Western Hall
|12/3/2023
|South Dakota
|-
|Western Hall
