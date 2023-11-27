The Wisconsin Badgers (4-2) aim to continue a three-game winning run when they host the Western Illinois Leathernecks (2-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Kohl Center. The contest airs on Big Ten Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Western Illinois vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Western Illinois Stats Insights

The Leathernecks' 39.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is six percentage points lower than the Badgers have allowed to their opponents (45.2%).

This season, Western Illinois has a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.2% from the field.

The Leathernecks are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Badgers sit at 64th.

The Leathernecks put up an average of 70.2 points per game, only 3.9 more points than the 66.3 the Badgers give up.

Western Illinois has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 66.3 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Western Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Western Illinois averaged 80.4 points per game at home last season, and 66.1 away.

In 2022-23, the Leathernecks conceded 1.3 fewer points per game at home (72.7) than away (74).

At home, Western Illinois made 8.5 treys per game last season, 2.7 more than it averaged on the road (5.8). Western Illinois' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.6%) than away (26.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Western Illinois Upcoming Schedule