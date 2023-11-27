Will Tyler Scott find his way into the end zone when the Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings meet in Week 12 on Monday at 8:15 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Scott will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Tyler Scott score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a TD)

Scott's 20 targets have resulted in 10 receptions for 81 yards (9 per game).

Scott, in nine games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Tyler Scott Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 2 2 14 0 Week 3 @Chiefs 3 1 6 0 Week 4 Broncos 0 0 0 Week 6 Vikings 4 2 12 0 Week 7 Raiders 3 2 19 0 Week 8 @Chargers 3 1 11 0 Week 9 @Saints 2 0 0 0 Week 10 Panthers 1 1 15 0 Week 11 @Lions 2 1 4 0

Rep Tyler Scott with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.