Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Stephenson County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
If you reside in Stephenson County, Illinois and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Stephenson County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dakota High School at Eastland High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Lanark, IL
- Conference: Northwest Upstate Illini
- How to Stream: Watch Here
