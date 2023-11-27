There are two matchups on today's Serie A schedule, including US Lecce squaring off against Hellas Verona.

We've got what you need in terms of how to watch today's Serie A action right here. Check out the links below.

Watch even more soccer action with ESPN+!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Serie A Streaming Live Today

Watch Hellas Verona vs US Lecce

US Lecce is on the road to match up with Hellas Verona at Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi in Verona.

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Hellas Verona (+170)

Hellas Verona (+170) Underdog: US Lecce (+180)

US Lecce (+180) Draw: (+190)

(+190) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Bologna vs Torino FC

Torino FC is on the road to play Bologna at Renato Dall'Ara in Bologna.

Game Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Bologna (+130)

Bologna (+130) Underdog: Torino FC (+225)

Torino FC (+225) Draw: (+200)

(+200) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.